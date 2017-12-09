EU average milk prices rose in October

The average farmgate milk and butter prices in the EU have gone up, and milk powders and cheddar prices remain stable.

According to the European Milk Market Observatory (MMO), the average farmgate milk price went up 1.6% in October to 37.6c/kg.

The MMO figures also recorded a drop in farmgate milk prices in New Zealand of 1.5% to 33c/kg, while in the US there was an increase of 2.9% to 35.9c/kg compared with the previous month.

Ireland

The average price in Ireland, according to the MMO, is 40.13c/kg, while in the UK it’s 35.15c/kg.

Irish farmgate prices remained steady for October, with Aurivo reporting the only drop in milk price for October, although it is still at the top end of the milk league.

As reported in the Irish Farmers Journal, November milk supply continued to increase, with Glanbia reporting that its supplies are up 6% compared with the same time last year.

Prices at the GDT also improved for the first time in weeks, and it is thought to have been helped by the traditional increase in butter use in the run-up to Christmas and the dry weather in New Zealand affecting milk output.

