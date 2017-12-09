Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
EU average milk prices rose in October
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

EU average milk prices rose in October

By on
The average farmgate milk and butter prices in the EU have gone up, and milk powders and cheddar prices remain stable.
The average farmgate milk and butter prices in the EU have gone up, and milk powders and cheddar prices remain stable.

According to the European Milk Market Observatory (MMO), the average farmgate milk price went up 1.6% in October to 37.6c/kg.

The MMO figures also recorded a drop in farmgate milk prices in New Zealand of 1.5% to 33c/kg, while in the US there was an increase of 2.9% to 35.9c/kg compared with the previous month.

Ireland

The average price in Ireland, according to the MMO, is 40.13c/kg, while in the UK it’s 35.15c/kg.

Irish farmgate prices remained steady for October, with Aurivo reporting the only drop in milk price for October, although it is still at the top end of the milk league.

As reported in the Irish Farmers Journal, November milk supply continued to increase, with Glanbia reporting that its supplies are up 6% compared with the same time last year.

Prices at the GDT also improved for the first time in weeks, and it is thought to have been helped by the traditional increase in butter use in the run-up to Christmas and the dry weather in New Zealand affecting milk output.

Read more

Fonterra cuts farmgate milk price to 27.8c/l

November milk well up in the west and north

More in News
Snow and ice weather warning in place
News
Snow and ice weather warning in place
By Caitríona Morrissey on 09 December 2017
Checking your farm is winter ready
News
Checking your farm is winter ready
By Peter McCann on 07 December 2017
Member
Questions and answers on the renewable heat scheme
News
Questions and answers on the renewable heat scheme
By Thomas Hubert on 08 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Weekly podcast: solar, dairy markets and the future of agri exports
News
Weekly podcast: solar, dairy markets and the future of agri exports
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
Member
Arla holds December milk price
Scotland
Arla holds December milk price
By Odile Evans on 28 November 2017
Member
Kerry price dispute escalates as hearing nears
News
Kerry price dispute escalates as hearing nears
By Thomas Hubert on 28 November 2017
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad
Easy wire puller
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...
View ad

Place ad