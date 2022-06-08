Beef quotes this week have remained similar to last week with bullocks working off €5.25/kg and heifers working off €5.35/kg.

As high as €5.90/kg was paid for Aberdeen Angus cattle. Cows are also in demand, with R grades trading around €5/kg.

Agents, however, appear a little cooler for next week, with some signalling a price correction on cows.

Across Europe some markets have seen a reduction on last week’s quotes, with Germany in particular seeing a cut in prices.

For the week ending 28 May, the Irish R3 bullock price came in at €5.55/kg, the EU average R3 young bull price came in at €5.26/kg, while the UK R3 bullock price came in at €5.48/kg.