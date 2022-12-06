A new EU deforestation regulation which prevents products, including beef, produced from deforested land being sold in the EU is a “death knell” for any potential South American cattle imports under the Mercosur trade deal, says MEP Billy Kelleher.

“I cannot for the life of me see how any future Mercosur deal could even include approval for the inclusion of cattle imports from South America into the European Union”, he said.

Kelleher was commenting after the European Parliament concluded an agreement with the European Council on the new deforestation regulation, which bans products from any deforested land, no matter where it is in the world.

‘Bulldozed’

“Vast swathes of the Amazonian rainforest have been cleared to date to create grazing land for cattle. The earth’s lungs are being bulldozed. Added to this the forced displacement of indigenous community, and it is clear we cannot allow it to continue.

“Europe doesn’t need more beef. We produce more than enough on our own. We do not need poorer-quality beef from Brazil,” he said.

Fianna Fáil MEP Kelleher insisted that the new legislation adopted this week “must put an end to any inclusion of cattle imports from Brazil in particular into the European Union”.

