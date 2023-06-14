The law proposed covers peatlands and other habitats, such as designated grasslands and hill land. / Philip Doyle

Restoring peatlands under the EU’s proposed nature restoration law would cost an average of just over €1,300/ha, figures included in the European Commission’s limited impact assessment on the law would suggest.

Peatland restoration was estimated by the Commission to cost Ireland €11.3m annually or €300m over the period up to 2050, the uppermost year for which targets are proposed under the law.

The figure was estimated when the proposal was aiming to rewet around 115,000ha and put non-rewetting measures in place across a further 115,000ha.

The law as a whole was said to cost Ireland €134m each year or €3.6bn up to 2050. Grassland restoration would cost €21.8m annually, the documents state.

Commissioner on EPP

This week, the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski appeared to defend the EPP group of MEPs in their rejection of the nature restoration law.

Commissioner Wojciechowski shared an EPP Party post on Twitter linked to a party statement calling for the law to be thrown out.

He later stated he is of the view that the most recent CAP reform contains “many elements of the green transition” including conditionality, eco schemes and Pillar II agri-environmental schemes.

The loss of 3m farms across the EU from 2010 to 2020 should act as a warning to pushing overly stringent rules on farmers, he said.