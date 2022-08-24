Agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions dropped by 21% across the EU over the 30 years between 1990 and 2020, according to European Environment Agency figures recently published by Eurostat.

This emissions reduction from farms is sparing 100m tonnes of CO2 equivalents from entering the atmosphere each year.

Farming’s methane emissions – 86% of which come from enteric fermentation – were down by 22% over this period, with this drop being primarily put down to fewer cattle.

Overall emissions were down 32%, with all sectors apart from transport (including international aviation) down on 1990’s figure.

However, there is an emissions rebound expected, as the figures reported in 2020 represent the drop in economic activity over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farming is responsible for 11% of the EU’s GHG emissions, with energy industry representing the highest proportion of emissions by sector.

