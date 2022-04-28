Tillage farming on the farm of Andrij Patuschenko, 20km north of Kherson, Ukraine. Ukraine supplies 11% of UK vegetable oil and fats imports. / Andrij Patuschenko

The UK government announced this week that it would eliminate all tariffs on imports from Ukraine.

This will have minimal impact, as Ukraine is a minor supplier of UK imports, valued at £830m (€988m) in 2021, just 0.2% of all UK imports, making it number 53 in the table of countries that the UK imports goods from.

Breaking this down, food and live animals accounted for £200m (€238m) of this, which is 0.5% of total UK imports in this category.

Within this, £130m (€154.7m) was accounted for by cereals and £140m (€184.1m) was vegetable oils and fats, which represented 11.3% of all UK imports in this commodity (source: gov.uk).

Small trade partner

Ukraine is a relatively small trade partner for the UK, so the decision to eliminate tariffs will have negligible impact on trade flows for other countries including Ireland. The main effect is symbolic, as an act of political solidarity.

The EU has a trade agreement in place with Ukraine that gives preferential tariff rate, but has just announced that it is introducing tariff-free conditions as well for a year.

In 2021, the EU imported $2.07bn (€1.98bn) of cereals, $182.9m (€174.2m) of meat and offal and $136.3m (€129.7m) of dairy products from Ukraine (source: tradingeconomics.com).