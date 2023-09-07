The European Commission has taken the “nuclear option” on nitrates and the fallout in Ireland will be severe, Independent TD Carol Nolan has warned.

The Laois-Offaly TD described the decision by the European Commission to proceed with plans to end Ireland’s derogation on nitrates as an “act of the enemy within the walls”.

“This is a body blow to Irish farming that will achieve absolutely nothing except to further destabilise various agri sectors and lead to increased anxiety among our farmers,” she said.

Herd reduction

Nolan was speaking after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed that Ireland’s nitrates derogation has been cut from 250kg of nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kg N/ha.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Philip Doyle

She highlighted that she raised the issue with the Minister in the Dáil, prior to the summer recess, where Minister McConalogue confirmed there was a high probability that Ireland’s ability to obtain a nitrates derogation from the EU for 2025 would not be successful if Irish farmers do not move quickly to improve water quality levels.

“The reality now is that many farmers will be marched involuntarily into herd reduction and a considerable scaling back of their farm operations.

“Indeed, I cannot help but think that perhaps this was the real agenda all along, despite the Minister’s assurances that he made a strong case to the Commission,” Nolan added.

