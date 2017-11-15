'EU growth will allow increased CAP funding' – Healy

While the dominant EU discourse is to prepare for a drop in CAP funding, IFA president Joe Healy advocated an increased budget before an Oireachtas committee this Wednesday.

Speaking before the joint Oireachtas Committee on European Union Affairs, Healy called for “a strongly funded CAP budget, reversing the cuts in the Multiannual Financial Framework 2013-2020”. While the EU’s budget for the current period was decided at a time of financial crisis, Healy said that the IFA was very concerned after four of the five scenarios suggested in a European Commission’s budgetary paper for the period starting in 2020 included a reduction in the CAP budget. Instead, he argued that “growth in EU economy will allow an increase in funding”.

This is despite the hole left in Europe’s finances by the departure of the UK, a net contributor to the bloc’s budget.

Farmers must be provided for with fair standards of living

“Farmers are committed to delivering on the public good requirements relating to the environment and climate change, this is in addition to the delivery of quality food, meeting the highest regulatory standards in the area of food safety animal health and welfare. In return, farmers must be provided for with fair standards of living,” the IFA president said.

Climate change

Healy also criticised ongoing efforts by the European Parliament, including some Irish MEPs, to reduce the possibility for Ireland to offset greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by removing carbon from the atmosphere through tree planting and better soil and crop management.

Healy highlighted the need to balance the opening of new markets with protecting sensitive sectors in the EU’s future trade policy, mentioning the current negotiations with Mercosur countries.

The meeting was part of the Committee’s engagement with farm organisations on the future of Europe, which involved the ICMSA and Macra at previous hearings.

