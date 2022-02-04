The UK has been replaced by Brazil as the largest supplier of EU food and drink imports to end of October 2021.

The latest agri-food trade report from the EU shows that food and drink imports from the UK were down €3.3bn or 26% up to the end of October 2021.

Brazil has replaced the UK as the top supplier of agri food and drink imports, sending €11.4bn to the EU, while the UK supplied €9.3bn of food and drink between January and October 2021.

Interestingly, in 2020, the UK supplied €15.7bn of food and drink to the EU, while Brazil was back on €11.4bn.

Increased imports

Overall imports for the period increased by 4% to €105.3bn and as well as a drop in imports from the UK, there was also a drop in imports from the US of 8% and 11% in the case of Canada.

Beef imports were €1.3bn, soya beans were €1.3bn and cereals other than wheat and rice were €2.8bn.

Exports to the UK have recovered as the year progressed, with stockpiling ahead of the UK leaving the single market on 1 January a likely explanation for low exports in the early part of 2021.

The UK is the EU’s largest export market, accounting for €34.2bn out of €162.8bn exports in the period between January and October 2021. The US is second on €20.2bn, with China third on €14.6bn.

Wheat exports fell 304m to €5.6bn, pigmeat exports were down €348m and infant food/other cereals were down €760m to €6.6bn.