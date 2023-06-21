EU Environment Commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevicius, welcomed the ministers' agreement, but recognised that there remains work to be done in getting the law across the line.

EU environment ministers agreed on Tuesday to seek to reduce the area of land member states would need to rewet under the proposed nature restoration law, when final trilogue negotiations begin.

The ministers will look to allow for countries heavily impacted by peatland rewetting and restoration to be allowed lower targets than those not as affected by this part of the proposed law.

The move could mean that Ireland can meet any legally binding rewetting targets fully on State lands, potentially sparing thousands of hectares of farmland from extensification (reduced use of fertilisers and pesticides) - if the ministers’ position makes it into the finalised plan.

As expected, they will also seek to reduce the overall amount of rewetting required under the law.

The ministers only want the equivalent of 50% of a country’s drained, farmed peatlands to be restored, with half of this rewet.

However, controversially, results-based monitoring of areas already covered by restoration measures will be sought to prevent the quality of these habitats declining.

EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius called on all EU institutions to “keep calm and negotiate” for the law to be brought over the line.

Parliament splits

On Thursday last, a hectic sitting of the European Parliament’s environment committee saw a key vote on the proposals delayed to 27 June, after MEPs ran out of time to vote on all amendments put forward on the proposed law.

MEPs on the environment committee split right down the middle, when an amendment was tabled, seeking to take the nature restoration law completely off the table, with 44 voting for it to be scrapped and 44 against.

The environment committee will give its final opinion on the new date of 27 June, but regardless of the outcome, the proposals will be voted on by all MEPs in July.

It is this July vote that will set out the European Parliament’s stall and the position it will take in negotiating the final version of the law with ministers and the European Commission.