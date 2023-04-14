The nature restoration law was proposed by the European Commission last year. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has expressed serious concerns about the impact a proposed EU nature restoration law will have on farmers being allowed to farm their lands.

Its president, Vincent Roddy, stated that the plans – which seek to put biodiversity measures in place across 90% of the EU’s ecosystems – could effectively lead to more designations being imposed on farmland.

However, Roddy suggested that delays in any funding streams being established for the plans could favour the farmers set to be affected, as it could mean delays to the roll-out of rewetting and other biodiversity measures.

“While this may seem like a setback, the fact that no dedicated fund exists will inevitably delay its implementation, which could be a blessing in disguise for farmers,” the hill group president said.

“It is time for the minister and Government to clarify with the EU whether we have effectively signed up to a designation law under a different name.

“We believe it is vital that any future policies take into account the concerns of farmers and their communities and forward plans for future generations,” he stated.

Further concern

The INHFA recently met with the minister of state in the Department of Housing, Malcom Noonan, and claims that the meeting raised even more farmer concerns with the plans.

It stated that the law will not allow for any habitats or biodiversity to disimprove, potentially meaning that farmers who carry out actions under agri-environmental schemes may not be able to take land out of these actions after schemes finish and payments cease.

“[This] could potentially prevent any other farming activities or even potential development from ever being carried out by the farmer or future generations on that ground or possibly adjoining grounds,” Roddy continued.

He also questioned whether the nature law will be referenced in planning and development cases within Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) designations.