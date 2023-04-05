A touch of reality is needed when it comes to rewtting, Kelleher maintains. / Dominique HOMMEL

The EU’s plans for a far-reaching nature restoration law must be brought back to reality if any of its targets are to actually be met, MEP Billy Kelleher has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Kelleher stated that the MEP taking the lead on the proposed law has taken a “very extreme view” of what should be demanded of farmers up to 2050 on the rewetting and biodiversity fronts.

He called for a more practical approach to be taken to work with farmers rather than against them.

The law has an overarching target of putting environmental measures in place across all of the EU’s ecosystems by 2050, with 35% of drained, farmed peatlands to be rewet and a further 35% restored by 2050. Separate targets need to be reached by 2030 and 2040.

However, the European Commission has suggested that restoring cut-away bogs could be counted towards these targets.

Real world

“I think we have to bring it back into the real world into what we can do, what we must do what’s achievable,” Kelleher said last week.

“Biodiversity is under pressure across Europe, but I think that nature restoration and farming practices can be compatible if there is a bit of realism brought into the entire debate.”

Another environmental proposal MEPs will influence is the tightening of pesticide rules needed to achieve the Farm to Fork’s 50% cut in sprays across the EU by 2030.

Kelleher says that genetic engineering, biological sprays and better efficiency should be the focus in meeting this target.

“It’s fine to talk about reducing use, but we can’t reduce use and move to organics without there being a full assessment of the impact that will have [on output],” he warned.

“Massive price inflation” could result from reduced tillage yields, if spray cuts are sought through bans rather than efficiencies and viable alternatives to harmful sprays, the MEP added.