The European Commission is expected to propose that food and feed from gene-edited plants should be allowed on to the EU market without GMO labelling requirements, if there are sustainability benefits.

The move is a tentative sign that the Commission is aware that it must balance the Farm to Fork demands of reduced pesticide use with maintaining food security.

It is suggested that only gene-edited crops which could have occurred naturally or through traditional crop breeding techniques will be permitted.

Nonetheless, if passed, the decision is a significant departure from the EU’s staunch no-GMO stance.

Could the proposal pave the way for European farmers to produce gene-edited crops within the EU?

In his recent interview with the Irish Farmers Journal, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski referred to the importance of organic farmers and those using GMO technology coexisting.

It would be the dawn of a new era for farmers, (see page 5) w?ho are subject to increasing restrictions on their toolbox to tackle crop diseases.