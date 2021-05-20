A group of scientists has criticised some measures under the new CAP eco schemes and cautioned against 'de facto' environmental measures implemented for economic reasons, while also calling for 5% of utilised agricultural area to be dedicated to non-productive elements.
Over 300 scientists from 22 EU member states made recommendations on the design of the new green architecture in the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) this week.
The report, written by researchers at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research, states that its recommendations could turn the tide in favour of sustainability within the next six years.
Focus on sustainability
On reading the report, the focus is on environmental sustainability and not economic.
The report was developed along with the European Commission and advice was gathered through workshops and online surveys.
The findings are aimed at the EU's policy makers and ministers from the member states.
The report was critical of 'greening', which was part of the previous CAP.
Lead author Guy Pe'er stated that eco schemes, which will be in the new CAP, "can become a very effective instrument".
Critical of some measures
The authors were critical of some of the member states measures currently up for discussion in these eco schemes.
'Precision farming' was singled out and the authors seemed to be unhappy that the measure, while providing positive environmental impacts, is used for economic reasons on large farms.
Prof Sebastian Lakner from the University of Rostock stated: "For example, the measure 'precision farming' achieves positive environmental effects, but is de facto technology support for large farms that are actually using this technology for economic reasons.
"This example shows that there is an urgent need to focus scarce CAP funds on effective measures that are worthy of support."
The researchers recommended the following:
Irish submission
The submission made by Irish scientists proposed that farms that meet a threshold of 10% for habitat areas would receive the full eco scheme payment - and that many Irish farms already meet the 5% requirement.
Five percent of the utilised agricultural area equates to about 4ac on the average Irish farm. This could be the difference between a farm making a profit or not.
Many Irish farms have diverse crop rotations, grasslands, trees, hedgerows and scrub, already having a positive impact on biodiversity.
These habitats should be maintained or improved before taking any land out of production.
It is essential that these measures make sense on all three counts of sustainability (economics, environment and social) to ensure that farmers embrace the new CAP and all sectors of society benefit.
