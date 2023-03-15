The European Commission is to gather data on fertiliser prices and market data in a new Fertilisers Market Observatory.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski has confirmed to Irish MEP Colm Markey that the observatory will gather existing fertilisers market data, including on price, and discuss short-term and more longer-term analyses.

“It will also assess the possibilities to collect supplementary information, if needed, together with the observatory members and in due respect of confidentiality aspects,” he said.

“It will be a forum in the shape of a Commission expert group. We will publish the call for applications very soon.

“This will be followed by the selection of members and the establishment of the expert group. The first meeting is expected by June 2023,” he said.