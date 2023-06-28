Gene-edited plants with greater drought resistance could soon be allowed in the EU. \ Donal O'Leary

The European Commission is set to propose removing some of the red tape around the use of gene-edited crops on 5 July.

The proposals would allow access for products derived from gene-edited plants into the EU market without the current onerous approval and labelling process, in a first for the union.

Gene-editing permissions will come with caveats – the editing must only create new plant varieties that could have been achieved through traditional breeding techniques and such editing must have a sustainability benefit.

This climate benefit could include plant traits for drought, frost or fungus resistance, for example.

In the Commission proposals, EU officials suggest the new gene-editing techniques will be vital to maintaining crop yields as agriculture works to adapt to climate change.