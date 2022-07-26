In recent weeks, diesel prices have dipped by as much as 20c/l to 30c/l, but not as much as some may expect if they’re basing their verdict on crude oil prices. One of the major driving forces behind this is the weakening of the euro against the dollar. Oil is traded in dollars, meaning currency fluctuations can have a huge impact on Irish pricing.

Earlier this week, the value of one euro fell below that of one US dollar for the first time in 20 years. With €1 capable of buying up to $1.19 just one year ago, this drop has represented a significant fall for the currency in a relatively short space of time.