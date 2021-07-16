'Fit for 55' is targeting the planting of three billion trees across Europe.

‘Fit for 55’ was launched by the EU Commission this week. As part of the Green Deal, which also includes the Farm to Fork Strategy, the plan aims to make the EU carbon neutral by 2055.

Earlier this week, the Irish Farmers Journal outlined some of the main policies in the plan. One that stands out is the target for agriculture in the EU to reach climate neutrality 20 years before the other sectors and 15 years ahead of the Department of Agriculture’s plan.

On its way to meeting this objective, the EU Commission outlined that it would implement a carbon adjustment border on certain products to reduce the effects of carbon leakage. There was plenty more detail in the plan - one of the targets aims to plant 3bn trees across the EU.

Aviation and maritime fuel will now be subject to tax and green jet fuel is to move from accounting for 1% of all use to accounting for 5% of all use. 40% of all energy is also to come from renewables under the plan.

The document states that “the chosen policy mix is therefore a careful balance between pricing, targets, standards and support measures”. It also outlines that “the legislative proposals are backed by impact assessment analysis, which takes into account the interconnection of the overall package”.

The Fit for 55 package plans for the following:

Pricing

A stronger Emissions Trading System, including in aviation.

Extending Emissions Trading to maritime, road transport and buildings.

An updated energy taxation directive.

New carbon border adjustment mechanism.

Targets

Updated Effort Sharing regulation.

Updated Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry regulation.

Updated Renewable Energy directive.

Updated Energy Efficiency directive.

Rules

Stricter CO2 performance for cars and vans.

New infrastructure for alternative fuels.

ReFuelEU: More sustainable aviation fuels.

FuelEU: Cleaner maritime fuels.

Support for these targets will come from the Social Climate Fund and the enhanced Mondernisation and Innovation Funds.

While the policy brings about challenges, it may also bring opportunities for Irish farmers, such as selling carbon on a carbon market or producing renewable energy on their farm.