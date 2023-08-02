Members of the Irish Coalition for Business and Human Rights (ICBHR), including Trocaire CEO, Caoimhe de Barra, and Oxfam CEO Jim Clarken (front left), highlight the serious issue of Palm Oil plantations around the world, as leading NGO’s and Civil Society groups take part in a satirical stunt to highlight opposition to plans to create a palm oil plantation in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green.

A flood of Chinese biodiesel imports to Europe earlier this year has triggered an investigation into potential fuel fraud.

This influx of half a million tonnes of waste-based biodiesel caused a sharp drop in European biodiesel prices, with the import surge starting from late 2022 and peaking in early 2023.

The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system, a voluntary certification scheme, responded by carrying out unannounced audits at randomly selected biodiesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil plants in China.

So far, seven firms have had their certificates withdrawn or temporarily suspended.

Fuel fraud involves the use of palm oil or other crops labelled as used cooking oil for biodiesel production. Palm oil, in particular, is linked to deforestation. In 2021, the largest source of used cooking oil imported into Ireland came from China.