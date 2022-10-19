Suddenly, the outlook for winter European gas supplies is looking a lot less daunting. The EU had a target of having stockpiles 80% full by November 1. Countries in the union have already surpassed that level, with data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showing storage was above 92% of capacity this week.

While this does not mean there is already enough for the coming months – most countries do not have enough capacity to store a full winter’s worth of gas – the fact that the EU target has been surpassed is certainly good news.

Gas prices in Europe have dropped, with the region’s benchmark month forward Dutch contract falling to the lowest level since June. The contract is now at less than a third of its late-August peak near €350.

As well as storage, there are also some signs of lower consumption, with data from Germany showing domestic use is lower than forecast. In the medium-term, presuming no end to the conflict in Ukraine, the outlook for European gas depends on how cold this winter will be.