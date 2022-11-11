A provisional agreement has been made by the European Parliament and European Council on land use and forestry emissions.

The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a provisional political agreement to strengthen the contribution of the land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector to the EU’s increased overall emissions reduction targets for 2030.

The agreement sets greater ambition for carbon removal by land and forestry.

Pending formal adoption, an overall EU-level objective of removing 310 megatonnes (Mt) (310bn kilogrammes) of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere has been set for the LULUCF sector by 2030.

The LULUCF sector covers the use of soils, trees, plants, biomass and timber and is responsible for both emitting and absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The objective is to progressively increase carbon absorptions and reduce emissions.

The legally binding ceiling for emissions reduction by the LULUCF sector in Ireland has yet to be set by Government and was omitted during the finalisation of other sectoral targets earlier this year.

Instead, the Irish LULUCF emissions ceiling is expected to be announced next year, with implications expected for farmers, given their role in land use and forestry.

‘Fully tap’ into potential

Speaking on the provisional EU-wide agreement on LULUCF, Czech Minister of the Environment Marian Jurecka said it will “contribute to better protection and management of land and forests across the EU and fully tap into the emissions removal potential”.

“At the same time, the deal ensures different circumstances in each member state are taken into account when setting further ambition towards the 2030 targets,” he said.

According to the provisional agreement, the current rules under which emissions do not exceed removals, the so called ‘no debit rule’, will continue to apply until 2025.

This is understood to mean that for LULUCF emissions accounting, the EU will continue to credit emissions removal from land use and forestry, but will not count emissions that are omitted beyond this sequestered figure.

However, this is set to change for the period from 2026 to 2030. Each EU member state will have a binding national target for 2030 to reduce the gap between emissions omitted and emissions sequestered, if such a gap should exist.

Budgets

In addition to the national 2030 targets, the agreement sets a commitment for each member state to achieve a sum of LULUCF net greenhouse gas emissions and removals for the whole period from 2026 to 2029. This ‘budget’ will be based on a trajectory of indicative annual values of removals and emissions.

The provisional agreement also keeps the possibility to purchase and sell carbon removal units between member states and use surplus annual emissions allocations under the effort-sharing regulation to reach LULUCF targets.

This is understood to mean that if France removes more than its target carbon through LULUCF and Ireland is struggling to meet its target, Ireland could purchase the French credit.

The Irish Government has not yet set its emissions ceiling for the LULUCF sector.

The agreement also maintains an overall ‘general flexibility’ to support those member states that have difficulties in meeting their targets owing to natural disturbances such as wildfires, pests and the effects of climate change and organic soils on emissions. However, this will only apply if the EU as a whole meets its 2030 target.

This essentially means that if the majority of member states are on track to reach the target, member states that can’t due to natural disturbances will be given some leeway.

Ultimately, the agreement also tightens the criteria to assess whether the EU-wide target is being met and, consequently, if this flexibility mechanism can be used.

Failure to meet targets

If a member state fails to meet its national target in the second period 2026 to 2030, the EU agreement introduces a governance mechanism which allows penalty measures to be taken.

The EU provisional agreement on LULUCF emissions was made as part of the union’s ‘Fit for 55’ package.

Presented by the European Commission on 14 July 2021, the package aims to enable the EU to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to achieve climate neutrality in 2050.

