The European Commission has proposed that the authorisation for the herbicide glyphosate should be renewed for 10 years.

Glyphosate’s authorisation for use in the EU market is due to expire on 15 December 2023.

If the Commission’s proposal is ratified by EU member states, glyphosate will then remain on the market until 2033.

In a draft regulation seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, the Commission stated that “it is appropriate to provide for a renewal of the approval of glyphosate for a period of 10 years”.

Member states are expected to discuss the Commission’s proposal on Friday, with a vote on the regulation in mid-October.

Study

In July, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published the results of a three-year study on glyphosate, which concluded that the herbicide poses no critical areas of concern to the health of humans, animals or the environment.

These concerns must be ruled out by the agency to allow chemicals to gain the EU regulatory green light for the renewing of sale licenses.

The European Commission is legally obliged to take account of the conclusion adopted by EFSA.

Research

This week’s Commission proposal also states that it noted “that research on glyphosate has intensified in recent years and new insights on the properties of glyphosate relevant for the protection of human health and environment might arise”.

It concluded that “the active substance may be reviewed at any time”.

Around 60% of the glyphosate used by Irish farmers is on grassland and it is also utilised for weed control on tillage farms.