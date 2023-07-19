Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has requested that European Commission vice-president Franz Timmermans and agriculture commissioner Janus Wojciechowski visit Ireland before any decision is made on the country’s nitrates derogation.

“Moving from 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare to 220kg/ha would cause major challenges for the Irish dairy sector,” he told the European Parliament last week in Strasbourg, highlighting the herd reduction, farm income and debt repayment issues it would lead to. “On the wider point, it would also have a serious impact on Ireland’s agri-food sector that is reliant on a consistent volume of national milk production.

“I’ve invited vice-president Timmermans and Commissioner Wojciechowski to visit Ireland and to meet with the farmers who will be severely impacted by the loss of the derogation and to also meet with the wider dairying and agri-food sector to hear their views and thoughts.”