Winter crops in most parts of Europe are in good condition, according to the latest EU MARS crop monitoring report.

Large regions in central and western Europe are in a rain deficit, but negative impacts on crops and grasslands have been limited so far.

Drought

The rain deficit in southern and southwestern Mediterranean regions, however, has led to a drought situation.

Southern Portugal, southern Spain, south-eastern France and north-western Italy are most seriously affected. Soil moisture content in these regions are below the seasonal average and water reservoirs used for irrigation are well below capacity.

According to the current weather forecast, drier than-usual conditions are likely to continue in the coming months in these regions, with potentially negative effects on yields.

Frost

The build-up of frost tolerance remains poor in western Europe and much of central Europe. It is most distinctly below average in Germany, Poland and Czechia.

However, according to the current weather forecast (up to 24 February), no critically low temperatures are expected.