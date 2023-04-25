The North Sea will become a “green power plant of Europe".

Nine European governments have come together to pledge a combined offshore wind target of 120GW by the end of this decade, with plans to more than double it to 300GW by 2050.

The move builds on the Esbjerg declaration signed by Germany, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands in 2022, as France, Luxembourg, Norway, Ireland and the UK joined to sign the Ostend declaration on Monday.

The countries have agreed to jointly develop the North Sea as a “green power plant of Europe”, with the aim of connecting countries through “joint hybrid/multi-purpose and cross-border offshore projects and hubs”.

The governments have also promised to accelerate offshore renewables deployment and connectivity within the maritime area that encompasses the signatory countries.

Supply chains

As well as increasing renewable energy capacity, the countries have committed to developing a sustainable regional offshore renewable energy supply chain and enhancing the circularity of offshore renewable energy and grid infrastructure.

UK energy security secretary Grant Shapps led a delegation from the UK, including senior executives from SSE and ScottishPower.

Shapps said that the deal would create green jobs across the country and lead to lower bills for consumers as the UK moves away from more expensive fossil fuels.

Norway alliance

In addition, the EU and Norway have established a green alliance to strengthen joint climate action, environmental protection efforts and co-operation on clean energy.

The agreement, signed in Brussels by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, builds on their commitment to achieving climate neutrality at the latest by 2050.

The EU and Norway will focus on accelerating the clean energy transition, including hydrogen and offshore renewable energy, and combating climate change by co-operating on carbon pricing, carbon capture and storage, plus carbon removals.

They will also address environmental issues, including biodiversity loss and sustainable ocean management.

The green alliance is the second agreement of its kind, following the EU-Japan green alliance signed in 2021.