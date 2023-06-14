The European Investment Bank (EIB), the development bank of the European Union published a report in recent days which identified reform of the Common Agricultural Policy as the best opportunity for creating nature-based solutions and conserving nature on farmland.

The report, which is the culmination of a key strategic partnership between the EIB and the European Commission, says it is aimed at fostering nature-based solutions to climate change and reversing biodiversity loss.

Among the key recommendations is the reform the of CAP to “more directly fund nature-based solutions in agricultural landscapes” and reduce “negative incentives for agricultural expansion into marginal agricultural areas.”

Opportunity

This reform is called a “prime policy opportunity” given the scale of the Common Agricultural Policy’s funding.

Outside of CAP, the report also recommends that governments intervene to provide incentives through rewards for delivering nature-based projects, punishment for private entities who fail to take account of nature-based solutions when making decisions and cap and trade markets to reduce the cost of achieving overall policy goals.

The document classified urban, forestry and agriculture ecosystems as having the highest opportunity for nature-based solutions. Interestingly, the report says wetlands are only a medium opportunity as the absolute area is relatively small due to the overlap with agricultural areas and historic actions such as drainage.

While the EIB is looking for a change of emphasis for CAP, the bank also criticises the whole private sector for doing so little to help nature. According to the development bank, the private sector is only responsible for 3% of funding for nature-based solutions.

It says the main challenge in finding private finance for nature-based solutions is that the majority of nature’s benefits have no financial market value, “despite the fact that nature underpins our collective survival and prosperity”. It does put a value on agriculture and construction as the largest economic sectors dependent on nature, saying they are worth $8 trillion (€7.42 trillion) in global gross value added per year.

To increase private-sector involvement, the EIB suggests that better incentives should be provided for investors to deploy nature-based solutions where possible, that regulators should develop private markets for public goods such as extending carbon credits to cover biodiversity enhancement or pollution abatement, and that co-financing with public funds should be more available for the right kind of project.

Overall as this report is presented by the EIB in partnership with the Commission it is probably safe to say it reflects thinking at those institutions and is definitely an indication of what is likely to come in the next CAP negotiations.