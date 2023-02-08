The area of EU land in organic production rose by 41% between 2015 and 2020, according to new analysis by the European Commission, which shows there were 14.8m hectares of land in organic farming in 2020.
In its Organic farming in the EU – a decade of organic growth report, the Commission said this 14.8m hectares represents 9.1% of available European agricultural land and nearly 20% of the total organic area in the world. This equated to about 3.6% of all EU farms being either organic or partially organic at the end of the last decade.
