The move will help replace up to 20% of Russian natural gas imports.

As part of the REpowerEU targets, the European Parliament has formally endorsed a mandatory target of 35 billion cubic meters of sustainable biomethane to be produced and injected into the gas grid by the end of 2030.

According to the EU, this will help replace up to 20% of Russian natural gas imports.

The gas decarbonisation package, which was voted on last week, requires member states to set up national biomethane strategies and to map out the highest potential areas for production.

The aim is to provide a long-term perspective for the biomethane sector and guidance for investors.

Welcomed

The European Biogas Association (EBA) welcomed the adoption of this target, which will anchor the REPowerEU Plan's ambition in binding legislation.

According to secretary general of the EBA Giulia Cancian, achieving this target would significantly contribute to the security of supply in the EU.

The EBA also welcomed the adoption of EU-wide rules that will facilitate the accelerated growth of biomethane integration in the gas network after 2025.

Currently, access to the gas network represents a challenge for project developers, but the European Parliament's report improves the Commission's proposal on the right to inject biomethane, by setting time limits for delivering the network connection.