Voting on the nature restoration law will take place on Thursday.

The European Parliament’s environment committee was evenly split on Thursday morning on a vote to throw out the controversial proposed EU nature restoration law.

The EPP group of MEPs tabled an amendment seeking to reject the law, but a vote on the amendment failed to reach a majority after the results came back with 44 votes for and 44 against.

Votes last month saw the law rejected by the agriculture and fisheries committees, but it is the environment committee which is taking the lead for Parliament on the law.

The deadlock in the environment committee’s vote means that further votes will take place into Thursday to determine the law’s fate.

If passed, all MEPs will have their say on whether a nature restoration law should come forward in another vote expected over the coming weeks.

IFA in Strasbourg

Speaking from the European Parliament after the vote’s deadlock, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) environment chair Paul O’Brien called on the European Commission to heed the concerns recognised by MEPs in their vote.

It is the Commission that puts forward proposals for EU regulations, such as the nature restoration law.

“The Commission has blundered on and refused to heed the warnings about what they were proposing to do. It’s been an example of how not to bring people with you,” O’Brien said.

“Farmers recognise the role they can play in supporting nature and are already carrying out measures to do this.

“However, the lack of clarity on the potential impact of the proposed regulation on farmland and production is very worrying.

“It is vital that a full impact assessment is undertaken to quantify the area of farmland that will be affected to ensure the proposed targets are realistic and fair and are not detrimental to food production.”