Kramp, the Danish spare parts supplier, has acquired Irish parts business, Genfitt, in a bid to strengthen its position in Ireland.

Since its establishment in 1973, Genfitt has grown to be the largest independent wholesale supplier of components, machinery parts and spares in Ireland and currently employs over 55 staff at its office and 3,000sqm distribution hub in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo.

Although celebrating 50 years in business this year, Genfitt has remained under the current ownership for the past 18 years.

Kramp, on the other hand, was established by Johan Kramp in Varsseveld, Netherlands, and currently operates in 24 countries.

Kramp has a history in Ireland having previously been in partnership with McHugh’s Components up until 15 years ago.

Kramp has said that it will be business as usual for the next period as it proceeds with the integration.