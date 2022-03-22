There is a degree of uncertainty regarding frying oil availability.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European potato markets have slowed down, according to the North-western European Potato Growers (NEPG).

The NEPG represents the largest potato-producing countries in western Europe.

The group says that there is a degree of uncertainty regarding frying oil availability and costs, as well as logistical difficulties, such as driver, truck, containers and shipping availability and cost.

Flexible

As a result, some fields which were first planned for potatoes will instead be planted by spring cereals, grain maize or sunflowers this year.

Some potato growers have made contact with processors with whom they have contracts, requesting higher prices or more flexible conditions.

The increasing costs of inputs continues to be a concern for growers, the group has said.