Irish AgTech company Proveye has been awarded €225,000 from the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop its grassland management platform.

The platform integrates data from drones, satellites and artificial intelligence to map grass yield and grass quality in real-time.

Proveye say the management of grasslands currently lacks the precision available for cereal crops, with a farmer typically walking just 5% of the farm area before making management decisions.

The company say the funding will support its commercialisation of the platform which they plan to bring to market in 2023.

Earlier this year Proveye was named the Ornua Most Innovative AgTech Start-up of 2022 following the completion of the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre’s inaugural Agccelerator programme.