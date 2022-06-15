In response to the announcement by CF Industries that it is closing its fertiliser plant in Cheshire, Defra Secretary George Eustice has confirmed he is watching the situation closely.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, he said a second CF plant at Bellingham, Teesside, has strong orders. The UK has also been able to successfully import product from countries such as Norway.

“It is important to ensure that farmers can get access to fertiliser, particularly for next year’s winter wheat crop,” Eustice told MPs.

Announcing the closure of its Cheshire plant, CF Industries said it would concentrate operations in Teesside, and the move was designed to make its UK business sustainable long term.

