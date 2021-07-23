Some of the weanlings that will be on show on Thursday evening at 8pm.

Join the Irish Farmers Journal, in conjunction with Dovea Genetics and MSD Animal Health, from 8pm next Thursday night for a specialist weanling production demonstration.

Being able to produce top-quality weanlings year after year is no easy task.

However, Nicholas Bergin from Clonagh, outside Roscrea, Co Tipperary, is one farmer who comes up with the goods year after year.

The specialist weanling production demo will focus on all aspects of the Bergin family’s suckler production system - from cow type, to selecting the right sire for each individual cow, through to animal health protocols and feeding management.

On the night, there will be a livestock demonstration of some of the weanlings heading for sale in Roscrea Mart on 4 August - the breeding behind them and target markets for these top-quality animals.

The majority of weanlings are sired by Belgian Blue bulls from predominatly Limousin cows.

The Irish Farmers Journal will follow these animals through to sale and report on the trade and get Nicholas's reaction to the sale.

It is a busy time on the farm currently, as work preparing weanlings for sale continues.

This year’s calving is just kicking off on the 100-cow, fully autumn-calving unit.

Join the Irish Farmers Journal, in conjunction with Dovea Genetics and MSD Animal Health from 8pm next Thursday night on www.farmersjournal.ie. No pre-registration is required.