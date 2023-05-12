Improved grassland management means increased grass in the diet and improved animal performance.

According to Teagasc, improving grassland management is one of the key ways in which farmers can reduce their emissions on farm.

Methane, primarily belched from animals, is one of the main greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Irish agriculture that has to be reduced.

Animals in a grassland system produce less methane.

Slurry stored and applied to the land also results in GHG emissions. Therefore, a longer grazing season means shorter housing time, which results in less slurry being stored and less being applied to the land.

Better animal performance

In addition to this, there is also the benefit of better animal performance. Improving animal performance reduces GHG emissions per kg of milk or meat, and every additional week at grass will reduce GHG emissions by 1%.

Better grassland management means increased grass in the diet and improved animal performance.

This is the leading contributor to improved profitability on livestock farms in Ireland, according to Teagasc experts.

Every 1t of grass dry matter utilised on a beef farm is worth €105.

What can farmers do?

Teagasc recommends that farmers walk their farms every week and measure their grass. Using a system such as PastureBase Ireland can be useful here.

Improving infrastructure, such as fencing or putting a paddock system in place, can help maximise grass utilisation. Avoiding poaching is also important.