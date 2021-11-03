The Department of Agriculture is using “every available means” to reach as many farmers as possible on farm safety, the minister with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, has said.

He told an Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture on Wednesday that training for farmers, media campaigns, television adverts and farm safety leaflets in Basic Payment Scheme packs are among the measures being taken.

“In Budget 2022 a dedicated allocation of €2m has been provided for farm safety.

“This will allow us to continue our important work on farm safety, health and wellbeing. It is the first time the Department has ever had a dedicated budget for farm safety and it will be an important tool,” he said.

It is important that advisers are alert to the warning signs that farmers may be facing difficulties

The minister also said that the training of farm advisers began last month and is on-going under the On Feirm Ground project.

“This project is providing training for agricultural advisers to engage with and Signpost farmers to support in relation to health and wellbeing. It is important that advisers are alert to the warning signs that farmers may be facing difficulties and know how to advise farmers on where they can get help. Our farm advisers do tremendous work. They are often those who have the most regular contact with farmers and they are trusted by them too,” he said.