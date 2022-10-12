There is weak evidence of an association between the consumption of unprocessed red meat and colorectal cancer, breast cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Moreover, there is no evidence of an association between unprocessed red meat and ischemic stroke or haemorrhagic stroke, according to research published in the Nature Medicine journal this week.

The research, funded by the Gates Foundation among others, concludes that the evidence supporting the assumption that red meat is harmful is weak and insufficient to make strong or conclusive recommendations.

The corresponding author of this research was also the lead author of the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2019 study which advised that any intake of red meat is harmful. Despite clear evidence that this finding is unsubstantiated, that original GBD research has not been retracted from the Lancet Medical Journal. However, its findings have led organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the World Cancer Research Fund, the EAT-Lancet Commission and the US Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture to recommend limiting red meat intake.

Both the GBD programme and The Lancet medical journal have repeatedly failed to respond to Irish Farmers Journal questions in respect of this research, how it is funded and plans to retract it.