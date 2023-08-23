3,000 head went under the hammer at the Ballyvoy ewe lamb sale at Armoy Mart, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

The annual Ballyvoy sale of ewe lambs at Armoy Mart last Saturday saw 3,000 head going under the hammer in a steady trade.

Prices peaked at £215 for the champion pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs from Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, which was a £15/head increase on the top-priced pen last year.

The main run of Suffolk Cheviot lambs typically made £130 to £170/head, while Mule ewe lambs sold from a base of £100 up to a high point of £140/head.

Texel cross ewe lambs topped out at £132 with a big run from £110 to £128.

Braid Sale

Meanwhile, the annual Braid Sheddings sale at Ballymena Mart on Saturday saw Mule and Blackface females going under the hammer.

Across all ewe lambs sold, the average came to £112 for close on 1,200 head. Blackface ewe lambs made £110/head, matching the 2022 sale average, with the top priced pen making £205.

Mule ewe lambs averaged £113, up £13 year on year, with the top pen making £168.

Blackface and Mule hoggets sold to an average of £176/ head.

