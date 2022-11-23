Cover crops are increasing in popularity all of the time and they will continue to be supported in the new ACRES. This year, Cooney Furlong Grain reported a doubling of the area planted to cover crops from 8,000ac to 16,000ac.

Farmers are looking for more and more information on these crops and while it is too late to plant now, it is an ideal time to examine the crops that you have and if they are doing the job that you want them to do. You might even get a peek at the neighbour’s crops and see if there is anything you can learn from that.