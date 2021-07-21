Wexford-based machinery importer Green Equipment Supplies have been importing the German-built Axer Tree Shears for over four years now.

Wexford-based machinery importer Green Equipment Supplies has been importing the German-built Axer Tree Shears for over four years now.

The firm offers five different models, with the Irish importer only offering the heavy duty models.

The machines come with a range of optional extras, including collector arms and de-limbing blades.

A fixed or retractable knife can be selected. The fixed blades are bolted on to the side of the grapple frame, while the retractable knives are welded to the frame.

A tilt option allows for the vertical rotation of the grapple in relation to the boom. The tilt allows for 45° rotation in both directions for a total of 90° rotation.

Prices start from €5,750 plus VAT.