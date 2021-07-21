With more than 30 years of experience manufacturing machinery for the agricultural sector, the firm offers two models - the Shear 240 and the Shear 320. The Shear 240 will cut trees up to 9in in diameter, while the larger 320 will cut trees up to 13in in diameter.
The firm explained that its shears are manufactured from Hardox steel, with the blades bolted on. The shears can be supplied with a headstock to suit any machine, while a hydraulic rotator comes as an optional extra. Prices start from €4,500 plus VAT.
