Fertiliser prices continue to hold high, despite a drop in gas prices, says the ICMSA. \ Donal O'Leary

Fertiliser companies continue to make “excessive” profits, say farm leaders.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said that fertiliser is needed at “fair and competitive” prices, and warned that if this doesn’t soon occur, it will be at the cost of Irish farmers’ livelihoods.

INHFA president Vincent Roddy warned that if fertiliser prices don’t drop this month, there will be “serious implications” on grass supply, leading to fodder shortages.

Miscalculated

“Farmers have taken the hit on fertiliser in 2022 and if the suppliers of fertiliser have miscalculated and bought forward at an inflated price, that is their mistake,” he said.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack warned of the “glaring decoupling” of Irish fertiliser prices from the price of gas.

“There’s been no rational explanation from the fertiliser industry about why our fertiliser prices are so much higher than those in other markets,” he added.

Prices back €60/t

Fertiliser prices dropped this week by another €60/t, to between €540/t and €580/t for CAN and between €580/t and €650/t for urea.

This is in stark contrast to April 2022, when some prices were almost 100% more expensive, with urea costing up to €1,200/t.

Pasture sward is ranging from €720/t to €760/t, cut sward from €730/t to €750/t, and 18-6-12 from €690/t to €720/t.

