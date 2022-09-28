An increase in the carbon tax rate on diesel will be neutralised.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe extended excise reductions on fuel until 28 February 2023.

This extended reduction equates to 21c/l for petrol, 16c/l for diesel and 5.4c/l for green diesel. The fuel measures are part of a suite of excise reduction extensions, which will cost the State €117m.

Budget 2023 will also see an increase in the carbon tax rate from €41 to €48.50 per tonne of CO2. This will apply to auto fuels from 12 October 2022 and all other fuels from 1 May 2023. It will equate to a 2c/l increase on the cost of petrol and diesel.

However, the Government says this is to be offset by a 2c/l cut to a different fuel levy – the national oil reserves agency levy.

This will offset the tax rise, leaving pump price increases effectively neutralised.

Overall, the increase in the carbon tax rate will generate €151m next year.