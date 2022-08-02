It’s the pinnacle of the showing calendar every year, with many exhibitors gearing up animals to be in top shape for the FBD national livestock show.

It’s hard to believe it has been three years since the Blueball site last opened its gates. Local agricultural shows have seen a big revival in 2022 and Tullamore will be no different, with all roads leading to the famous showgrounds on Sunday 14 August.

Livestock is as usual at the heart of the show and is the main contributor to the massive €175,000 up for grabs on the day.

It’s the prize fund that has exhibitors travelling from the four corners of Ireland for.

While the prize fund draws in the entries, it’s the coveted gold medal for winning best in breed that most show people are after.

Over 2,000 animals will make their way to the Butterfield Estate for one of the largest one-day events in the country. These entries come from 17 different cattle breeds, 16 different sheep breeds, along with pigs, poultry and rare breeds.

An expected 60,000 people, over 700 trade stands, the FBD national livestock show, dog displays and fashion shows all ensure that Tullamore Show will be a great day for the whole family, as one of Ireland’s premier one-day events.

In what has become a tradition, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will perform the official opening of the show at 12pm on Sunday 14 August.