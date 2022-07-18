We’re hiring a customer support executive to join our circulation and marketing team.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a growing customer service team and to provide a professional and prompt, top-class customer experience for our customers.

This role will involve assisting and resolving customer queries, processing orders, educating customers about our products, services and offerings, plus outbound subscription telesales calls.

Key responsibilities:

Resolve customer queries from multiple sources – phone, social media, email, post and events.

Technical support for our digital customers, eg app and desktop logins.

Follow-up customer queries within a 24-hour period and ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

Subscriber management: setting up subscriber accounts, organising renewal letters, invoicing, lodging payments, e-docketing, accurate record keeping for ABC/accounts.

Make outbound calls on behalf of the organisation’s titles to subscribers (renewals/lapsed/new leads).

Achieve KPIs set for subscriptions growth in conjunction with the circulation, marketing and digital team.

Developing plans and initiatives to both retain and add new subscribers.

Fulfil back issue requests, process store payments and organise refunds as required.

Archive management - ensuring bound copies are kept for each title.

Gain a superior knowledge of our products and services.

General administrative support as required for the department.

Candidate requirements

Six to 12 months' customer service/sales experience essential.

Strong communication and English skills, with a proactive and positive approach to tasks.

Effective team player who is able to also work independently.

Multitasking skills - ability to log calls and process customer orders simultaneously.

MS Office skills: Word, Excel, Powerpoint.

Experience of databases, particularly CRM, an advantage.

Data entry experience.

Typing speed of 40wpm approx.

Professional, friendly and confident phone manner.

Farming / rural background desirable.

Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Customer support executive’ in the subject line.

For a full job description click here.

Application deadline: Tuesday 02 August 2022

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence

The company is an equal opportunities employer.