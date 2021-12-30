We’re hiring a Subeditor to join our production team. This is an exciting opportunity to join a strong stable of publications and to develop your production skills. In the role, you will lay out and sub edit pages of all Agricultural Trust publications, primarily The Irish Field, The Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living.
You will also edit and prepare graphics for web stories.
Key responsibilities:Sub-edit, and amend as necessary, all copy used in the production of The Agricultural Trust publications for both print and online. Layout and design pages as directed by the group production editor using such copy, graphics and images as are made available to create readable and attractive pages.Sub-editing and layout is to be carried out using such facilities as are supplied by The Agricultural Trust, including software, hardware and print outputs.Write appropriate headlines and captions for stories and images.Deliver Agricultural Trust content to digital channels.
Candidate requirements:Third-level degree in journalism or equivalent.Experience in page layout sub-editing and design, and of working in a production team.Proficiency in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.Knowledge of Microsoft Excel.Ability to work to strict deadlinesExcellent communication and interpersonal skills.Experience in editing web stories in a content management system.
Interested applicants should forward a CV and cover letter by email to the HR manager at recruit@farmersjournal.ie with ‘Subeditor’ in the subject line.
For a full job description click here
Application deadline: 20 January 2022.
Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence.
The company is an equal opportunities employer.