Farm manager and farm assistant in Cork

Renny Farms is looking to fill farm manager and farm assistant positions.

The successful candidates will be required to work on a large dairy farm with great facilities and working conditions.

Renny Farms offers great opportunities within the business to progress. If accommodation is needed, it can be provided.

If you have an interest in either of these roles, please apply here.

To apply specifically for the farm manager job, see here.

2IC position in east Cork

Clonnoe farm is seeking a farm manager/2IC to join the team in Ballynoe, Co Cork.

It is looking for an experienced farm manager to work on its 450-cow, spring-calving and grass-based dairy farm.

Strong communication skills and a willingness to learn are some of the attributes required for this job.

Some of the duties will include general management of a dairy enterprise, grass measuring and management and animal husbandry skills, along with reasonable machinery experience.

To receive more information on this role and to find contact details, please see here.

Experienced herd person in Meath

A dairy farm in Co Meath requires a herd person to assist on a 200-Holstein herd, with experience being a must.

This role involves milking, operating farm machinery and young stock rearing.

An AI insemination licence would be advantageous in securing this job.

The role comes with accommodation if required by the successful candidate.

If this sounds like it could be for you, apply here.

Herd manager in Kilkenny

A dairy farm in in Kilmangh, Co Kilkenny, is looking for a herd manager on its 300-cow spring-calving herd.

The farm has recently developed a new 32-unit parlour, ACRs and new paddock infrastructure.

This is a very labour-efficient farm, with a well-organised roster and a good work-life balance.

This job boasts an attractive salary and progression opportunities.

The farm has a partnership structure within Farming Partners team, group of positive people focused on achieving high levels of performance, for example 500kg MS/cow, 88% six-week calving and 100,000 SCC.

If this is a farm you could see yourself working on, click here to see more.

Dairy worker/herd manager in Laois

A herd manager is required for a 120-cow herd located near Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

Machinery experience is not essential for this role, as all machinery work is hired out to contractors.

Accommodation can be provided for the successful candidate if needed.

Start time on the farm is 7am and finish time is 5pm.

The role comes with a flexible working roster with lots of time off and a good working environment.

The weekly wage is €600 per week.

To apply, see here.