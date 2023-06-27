Albert De Cogan pictured with his Aberdeen Angus champion and Breeders Choice champion, Mogeely Flora X787 at Midleton Show. Flora X787 is lot 15 in the upcoming sale.\Shanon Kinahan

Just outside Midleton in Co Cork is where you will find the husband-and-wife duo, Albert and Jennifer DeCogan, of the world renowned Mogeely Aberdeen Angus Herd.

The herd was established in 1984 after Albert purchased his foundation females in Kilkelly and Drummulian has continued to grow over the past 40 years into one of the most predominant names in the industry.

Breeding countless show winners and sale toppers, winning seven all-Ireland champions and selling bulls to AI are just some of the many reasons that make this reduction sale a special opportunity for new or existing Aberdeen Angus customers.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Albert said: “The time has come where we have to reduce our numbers and holding a sale offering the best of our females was the fairest way in our mind to do so. We are, of course, sorry to see some of these females go, but their lines have done us proud over the years and we just hope that they are as lucky for their new owners as they were for us.”

The pride that this husband-and-wife duo have in their herd is nothing short of remarkable and can be seen when you meet them at any event anywhere in the world.

Happy to share stories, advice and a helping hand – it is now time for the DeCogans to share their genetics with new breeders.

The reduction sale takes place at 3pm on Saturday 1 July in Mid Tipp Marts Thurles and online with MartEye, with viewing from 12pm.