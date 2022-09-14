At the Ploughing, McHale will be displaying its new Pro Glide R310 non-conditioner rear mower and the new Pro Glide B910 non-conditioner combination mower for the first time.

McHale has become a household name worldwide for its balers, in particular the Fusion integrated baler wrapper combination.

The Irish Farmers Journal can exclusively reveal that at next week’s National Ploughing Championships, the company will be presenting the new McHale Fusion 4 range of baler wrappers units. The new range will comprise the Fusion 4, the Fusion 4 Pro and the Fusion 4 Plus with film-binding technology.

The Mayo manufacturer says that in designing the Fusion 4, operator comfort and friendliness were at the forefront. It added that all machines in the Fusion 4 range deliver a number of new features, with the higher-end Fusion 4 Pro and Fusion 4 Plus being Isobus-compatible. The new Fusion 4 range introduces the firm’s most advanced pickup, increased bale density and faster wrapping speeds.

Profi-Flo pickup

McHale claims to have designed its highest output pickup to date for the new Fusion 4 range. Being labelled as the new Profi-Flo pickup, McHale says it’s designed to increase crop intake through more efficient crop flow.

The new tapered feed channel is designed to encourage the crop to flow from the pickup, towards the rotor and into the bale chamber. To reduce maintenance, the firm notes the Profi-Flo pickups are fitted with a heavier driveline which reduces chain load and increases chain life.

Buyers can choose between the five-tine bar cam track pickup or the optional six-tine bar camless pickup which has also increased in width. Behind the tines, McHale is claiming to have made a number of changes to improve the flow of crop into the chamber.

The company has also introduced the Adaptive Intake feature, which has been designed to allow the intake area to automatically adjust up and down to changes in material flow. The manufacturer explains that the design of this intake area automatically adjusts to allow the machine to better handle uneven and lumpy rows, while reducing the chances of a blockage occurring.

All machines in the Fusion 4 range are equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard, while a 1,000rpm gearbox is available as an optional extra.

Gearbox

All machines in the Fusion 4 range are equipped with a 540rpm gearbox as standard. To maximise performance, a 1,000rpm gearbox is available as an optional extra. McHale says the 1,000rpm gearbox results in an increase in PTO speed with reduced torque. This reduces the sharp loads on the drive line, providing the clutch setting with 10% more capacity which reduces the risk of blockages and provides more throughput.

The manufacturer says that the option to select 540rpm (if available) on the tractor results in easier restarts, if it becomes blocked. McHale also says that better fuel economy is achieved due to lower tractor engine revs by running the machine at the recommended PTO speed of 890rpm when using the 1,000rpm gearbox.

If the customer wishes to operate an IsoBus controlled machine with a tractor that is not IsoBus compatible, they can do so through the Iso-Play 7 or Iso-Play 12 console which are available as an optional extra.

Other new features

The new range is fitted with dual grease and oil pumps. The grease pump is connected to the downward movement of the bale tip, while the oil pump is connected to the upward movement of the bale tip. This is designed so that grease and oil is applied evenly and continuously as the machine operates.

A larger net/film brake has been fitted to all Fusion 4 Plus machines, which McHale says allows up to 25% more stretch to be achieved. The company added that this is especially effective when operating in cold weather with NRF that requires a higher stretch percentage.

New cut and hold slider brushes reduce friction to eliminate plastic tearing, particularly in hot or wet conditions. The cut and holds also features a hydraulic tap to lock the cut and hold in the open position for the ease and safety of maintenance.

A control keypad has been fitted to the rear of the Pro and Plus machines to allow the operator to control the following functions: indexing of the wrapper, wrapper start/pause, rear wrapping roller up/down, cut and hold release, work lights and finally two spare customisable buttons.

Tighter bales

The manufacturer explains that all machines in the Fusion 4 range have increased density pressure which results in well-shaped and tighter bales. Meanwhile, new panel lighting has been added to the Pro and Plus models to aid the operator when changing rolls of film in the dark. These lights are fitted underneath the side panels of the machines and can be switched on/off from the control console or the rear keypad on the machine. Depending on machine spec, there are a number of other optional extras available for machines in the range, including selectable knives, NRF/net loading device, side tip, and bale weighing and moisture system.

Isobus compatibility

All McHale Fusion 4 Pro and Fusion 4 Plus machines are Isobus-compatible as standard. McHale Isobus machines can be plugged into any Isobus tractor connection and operated via the tractor’s own terminal in the cab. If the customer wishes to operate an Isobus-controlled machine with a tractor that is not Isobus-compatible, they can do so through the Iso-Play 7 or Iso-Play 12 consoles, which are available as an optional extra. An additional tractor wiring loom is required to do this.

McHale introduces new non-conditioner mower offerings

At next week’s outing, McHale will also be displaying its new Pro Glide R310 non-conditioner rear mower and the new Pro Glide B910 non-conditioner combination mower for the first time. McHale says its design team developed the new range of non-conditioner mowers following requests from the market.

The Pro Glide R310 is fitted with a 3m cutter bar to provide a cutting width of 3.1m using a seven-disc bed. On the Pro Glide B910 combination mowers, 3.4m cutter bars provide a fixed cutting width of 9.1m when accompanied with a front mower. All 3.4m cutter bars are equipped with eight discs. Both new models utilise proven technology from the conditioner mower range.

Flotation

Similar to McHale’s conditioner mowers, the Pro Glide R310 and B910 utilises the same 3D Ground Tracking Technology for flotation. McHale says the three-dimensional ground contour tracking delivers good flotation by allowing the mower to move independent of the tractor to the left and right and forward and back, while letting the cutter bar move back and up if it collides with an obstacle.

The 12° forward/back movement of the mower allows precision flotation of the cutter bar, while the 17° left/right movement means the cutter bar smoothly glides over humps and hollows. McHale says the flotation is achieved using a large compensating spring to provide this ground following.

If the mower comes in contact with an immovable object, the mechanical break back is triggered. The break back swings the machine backwards and over the obstacle before the spring-loaded design automatically returns the cutting unit to the original working position when clear.

Cutter bar

The cutter bar on the Pro Glide non-conditioner mowers is powered by a heavy-duty, right-angle gearbox, which is positioned behind the inner top hat. McHale says it went for direct drive over drive belts to avoid slipping in heavy crops, and to ensure continuous distribution of power across the gears in the cutter bar.

McHale says large heavy-duty 25mm spur gears take the PTO power and transfer it to the discs. Each individual disc is driven by a smaller spur gear. It says the spur gears which drive the individual discs are mounted forward on the cutter bars which deliver maximum cutting performance even when working in lodged crops.

The mowing discs are designed for crop flow. Each mowing disc has its own individual protective safety mechanism. If a collision occurs, the mechanism will shear in order to protect the drive.

The quick-change blades are angled at 10°. They are also free to spin 360° and orbit with an overlap, for a clean cut and a smooth flow of material.