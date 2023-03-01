New buffer zone rules in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan are set to scupper co-operation between tillage and livestock farmers.

Under the new rules, which affect grazable forage or catch crops, a 4m buffer planted in grass is required beside a watercourse. This is 1m wider than the buffer required beside a cereal crop, so this would need to be extended if a catch or forage crop is to be planted and grazed in a cereal field.