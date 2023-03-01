Under the new rules a 3m buffer is required around parcels planted with grazable crops. \ Donal O'Leary

Under the new rules, which affect grazable forage or catch crops, a 4m buffer planted in grass is required beside a watercourse. This is 1m wider than the buffer required beside a cereal crop, so this would need to be extended if a catch or forage crop is to be planted and grazed in a cereal field.

New buffer zone rules in Ireland’s CAP strategic plan are set to scupper co-operation between tillage and livestock farmers.

Furthermore, a 3m buffer is to be established around the external area of the parcel and this is also to be planted in grass.

On a 5ha (12ac) field which is 250m long and 200m wide, with a watercourse along the 250m length and hedgerows around the remaining three sides of the field, this would result in 5.8% of the field being lost to buffer zones.

On a 2.5ha (6ac) field which is 150m by 165m, with the watercourse along 165m, then 8.1% of the field would be lost to buffers.

The new rules will add significant expense and work to establishing catch crops which are to be grazed.

The cost of establishing the grass would be approximately €258 on the 5ha field above.

Cereal stubbles, where many of these catch crops are planted, must be cultivated within two weeks of harvest so the extra work of establishing grassland adds significant workload at an already busy time of year.

The new buffer rules work against co-operation between livestock and tillage sectors which could free up more land, reduce slurry storage needs and improve soil health.